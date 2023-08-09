Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

FDLB stock remained flat at $95.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

