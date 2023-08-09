Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
FDLB stock remained flat at $95.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
