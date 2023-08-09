Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,804,000 after buying an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,402 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 516,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 299,705 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 556,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

