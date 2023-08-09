Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $872,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 247,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,099. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

