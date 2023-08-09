Financial Analysis: Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) versus Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Bimbo and Campbell Soup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.56 billion 1.51 $757.00 million $2.61 16.59

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Bimbo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Bimbo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Campbell Soup 3 7 0 0 1.70

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Bimbo and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $49.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Campbell Soup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Grupo Bimbo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Bimbo and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 8.46% 26.31% 7.65%

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Grupo Bimbo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Bimbo



Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands. It operates bakeries and other plants in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Campbell Soup



Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

