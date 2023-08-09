Financial Analysis: Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) versus Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Kesko Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -390.08 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 12.03

Profitability

Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Loblaw Companies and Kesko Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kesko Oyj 0 0 2 0 3.00

Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus price target of $140.21, indicating a potential upside of 62.45%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kesko Oyj beats Loblaw Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand. The Building and Technical Trade segment operates wholesale, retail, and B2B trade of building and home improvement, and HEPAC and electrical products and services, as well as trades in leisure goods under the K-Rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, and Onninen brands. The Car Trade segment engages in the import, market, and retail Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, CUPRA, Bentley, and Porsche passenger cars, as well as Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles; purchase of used cars business; operates leasing business for private and corporate customers; and services, which includes repair and maintenance, and sale of spare parts and accessories, as well as charging network for electric vehicles under the K-Charge name. Kesko Oyj was founded in 1940 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

