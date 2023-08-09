FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,460,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,522. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

