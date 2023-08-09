FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 11,016 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,516. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

