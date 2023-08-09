FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $213.47. 3,951,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,046. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.