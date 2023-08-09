FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,727. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $156.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

