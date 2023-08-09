FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $420,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.62. 331,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,675. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

