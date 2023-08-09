FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $845,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.01. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

