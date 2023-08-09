FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQ traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,037,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.26. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.