FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,098 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 283.3% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 110,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

