FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVE traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 302,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,786. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

