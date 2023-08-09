FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 4,688 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,545. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

