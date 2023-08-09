First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FBMS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBMS

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,209. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $986.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after acquiring an additional 428,546 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 283,354 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 391,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 268,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 201,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 186,367 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.