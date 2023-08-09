First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 1st

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 7,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

