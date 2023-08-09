First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 3.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 619,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

