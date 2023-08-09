Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.97 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.79-$1.83 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.59.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 727,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,124. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

