FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $277.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $11.95 on Wednesday, reaching $256.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,640. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.66. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

