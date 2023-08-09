FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $277.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $11.95 on Wednesday, reaching $256.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,640. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.66. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.