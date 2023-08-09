Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $105.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.19.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.