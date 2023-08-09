Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

