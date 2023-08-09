Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,749,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.