Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,948. Fluor has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.