Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,526,641 shares of company stock worth $135,547,439 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLYW

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.