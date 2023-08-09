Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 958,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,621. Flywire has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,526,641 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Flywire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.