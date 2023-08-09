Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Focus Financial Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 299,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,009. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.