Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 299,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,009. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
