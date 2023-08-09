Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.57. 16,009,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,762. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

