Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,009,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,762. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

