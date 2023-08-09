Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 3,217,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,015. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 220,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 163,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.