Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.40. 100,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

