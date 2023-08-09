Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.