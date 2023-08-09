Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fresnillo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 548.60 ($7.01) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 544.20 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.74). The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,876.55, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 628.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 710.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 525 ($6.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.82) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 720.71 ($9.21).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

