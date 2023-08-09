Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 5,675 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,493 shares of company stock valued at $236,588,572. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $206.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

