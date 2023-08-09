Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 231 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

GE stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.43. 917,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,303. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.