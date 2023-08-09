Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.36. 1,045,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

