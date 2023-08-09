Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.6 %

IFF stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.