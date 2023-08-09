Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 668 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.94. 1,576,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $253.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.