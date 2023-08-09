Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 668 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %
PEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.94. 1,576,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $253.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.