Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

TSE:FEC opened at C$10.52 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.68. The firm has a market cap of C$896.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

