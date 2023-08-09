FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Sees Large Volume Increase

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 251,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 153,710 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.47.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,671,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 918,617 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,571,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 929.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 1,390,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $15,751,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,327,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.