FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 29th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

FTAI opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.