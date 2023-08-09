fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,354,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 14,495,649 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 12.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $773.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

