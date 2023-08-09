Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

