FUNToken Price Hits $0.0049 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $888,171.26 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

