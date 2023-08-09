FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Lowered by Wedbush

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,391,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.