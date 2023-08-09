Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,525. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Insider Activity

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

