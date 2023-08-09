GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:GCP opened at GBX 75.95 ($0.97) on Wednesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.47 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 390.81, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.89. The stock has a market cap of £667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julia Chapman purchased 41,446 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £34,400.18 ($43,961.89). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

