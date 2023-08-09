GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.50

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 60446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GENK. Craig Hallum began coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GENK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GEN Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

