General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of General Motors worth $79,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in General Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in General Motors by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 8,243,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

