Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GNE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 157,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,584. Genie Energy has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

